Before the eyes of NBA icon Dirk Nowitzki, the referees had caused discussions and plenty of fuss with a misleading whistle. The Dallas pros assumed they had been awarded the ball just before the end of the third quarter. They lined up on the wrong side of the field after a timeout – and the Warriors were free to score a basket on the other side. “Worst non-call mistake in NBA history,” Mavs owner Mark Cuban tweeted afterwards.