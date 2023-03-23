US sports compact Setback for Kleber’s Mavericks
Dusseldorf · While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.
Basketball: Victory for Schröder – Discussions on Kleber defeat
Victory for Dennis Schröder and the Los Angeles Lakers, a very bitter evening for Maxi Kleber and the Dallas Mavericks: while national team captain Schröder (13 points) won with the record champions against the Phoenix Suns 122:111 and continued on to the direct play-off entry in the North American basketball professional league NBA, Klebers (4 points) Mavs lost very unluckily 125:127 against the Golden State Warriors.
Before the eyes of NBA icon Dirk Nowitzki, the referees had caused discussions and plenty of fuss with a misleading whistle. The Dallas pros assumed they had been awarded the ball just before the end of the third quarter. They lined up on the wrong side of the field after a timeout – and the Warriors were free to score a basket on the other side. “Worst non-call mistake in NBA history,” Mavs owner Mark Cuban tweeted afterwards.
Even 30 points from Luca Doncic weren’t enough for Dallas to win in the end. The Mavericks sit ninth in the West with 36 wins and 37 losses. Sixth, and thus in the position that still guarantees direct entry into the play-offs, is Golden State of all places with 38 successes. The Lakers (also 36 wins) are tenth and would just about qualify for the pre-playoffs.
Meanwhile, Ja Morant celebrated his return to the court. The Memphis Grizzlies point guard, who waved a gun in a live video on Instagram on March 4 and was subsequently suspended for eight games, led his team to a 130-125 win over the Houston Rockets. Morant had 17 points, four rebounds and five assists. Memphis remains in second place in the west.
“I did some meditation before the game to ease my nervousness and emotions,” Morant said. “Coming out on the field and just seeing the fans’ reaction to my return meant a lot to me, I felt good inside . I can’t put it into words.”
Hockey: Draisaitl involved in all four goals in Oilers win
Ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl and his congenial strike partner Connor McDavid have led the Edmonton Oilers to an important victory in the North American professional league NHL. Cologne-based Draisaitl prepared all four goals in the 4-3 overtime win against the Arizona Coyotes.
League top scorer McDavid scored two goals on Wednesday (local time), including the decisive one after 91 seconds in extra time. It was his 60th goal of the season. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added the Oilers’ other two goals.
In the Pacific Division of the NHL, the Oilers are in third place, which would qualify them for the playoffs. The top three teams in each of the four divisions advance to the finals, along with the top two clubs in each conference that did not qualify through the divisions.
Football: NFL pro Moreau diagnosed with cancer
Football professional Foster Moreau from the American league NFL has made cancer public. The 25-year-old then announced on Wednesday (local time) that he would interrupt his career. Moreau was a teammate of German pro Jakob Johnson with the Las Vegas Raiders last season, after which he was without a contract. According to him, the disease was diagnosed when he presented himself to the New Orleans Saints and underwent the obligatory medical check-up there.
“I have learned that I have Hodgkin Lymphoma and will be retiring from football to fight a new opponent: cancer. I’m grateful for the support and grateful for the people who stand by me,” Moreau said on Twitter. Moreau has played in the NFL since 2019, and the tight end has 12 touchdowns in four seasons. The Raiders tweeted, “The Raider family is with you Foster.”
