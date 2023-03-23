Most Russian women (71.6%) want to have one or two children, informs RBC with reference to the results of a Rosstat study conducted in 2022.

It is reported that in 2017 the number of such Russians was 65.3%.

The number of women who wish to have two children has remained virtually unchanged compared to 2017 – approximately 48%. The number of Russian citizens who would like to have one child has grown from 17% in 2017 to 23% in 2022.

In addition, the number of women who plan to become mothers of many children has decreased. There are fewer Russians dreaming of three children – 18.9%, four – 2.9%, five or more – 1.9%. The number of women who would not like to have children rose to 2.4%.

Rosstat conducts this study every five years. More than 15 thousand households participate in it.

In 2021, Russian women over 40 gave birth to more than 56,000 children. This is the maximum figure for the period of Rosstat statistics, which has been maintained since 1990. The largest number of children were born by women aged 31 – 88.4 thousand.