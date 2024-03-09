For German national ice hockey player Moritz Seider, the series of defeats with the Detroit Red Wings in the North American professional league NHL continued. The traditional club lost 4-0 to the Arizona Coyotes on Friday (local time) and remained without a point for the fourth time in a row. The Red Wings, who are seventh in the Eastern Conference and have to worry about making it into the playoffs, have conceded 20 goals in the last four games. Seider, who was on the ice the longest in defense against Arizona with around 20 minutes, couldn't prevent that.