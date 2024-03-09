Ice hockey: Defeat against Arizona Coyotes – Seider remains without a point with Detroit for the fourth time in a row
For German national ice hockey player Moritz Seider, the series of defeats with the Detroit Red Wings in the North American professional league NHL continued. The traditional club lost 4-0 to the Arizona Coyotes on Friday (local time) and remained without a point for the fourth time in a row. The Red Wings, who are seventh in the Eastern Conference and have to worry about making it into the playoffs, have conceded 20 goals in the last four games. Seider, who was on the ice the longest in defense against Arizona with around 20 minutes, couldn't prevent that.
The Seattle Kraken also suffered a defeat when they lost 3-0 to the Winnipeg Jets. However, the German goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer was not used for the Kraken.
Basketball: Setback for the Wagner brothers with Orlando Magic against Hartenstein and the Knicks – victory for Lakers
After five wins in a row, the two basketball world champions Franz and Moritz Wagner and their club Orlando Magic in the North American professional league NBA suffered a setback. The New York Knicks suffered a clear 74:98 defeat on Friday (local time). Franz Wagner was his team's second best scorer with 13 points, Moritz Wagner had four points.
Due to the defeat, Orlando had to overtake the Knicks in the Eastern Conference table and is now in fifth place. However, the chances of participating in the play-offs are still good.
The Los Angeles Lakers celebrated an important victory in the race for the play-off places even without their injured superstar LeBron James in a narrow 123:122 win against the Milwaukee Bucks. The 39-year-old, who was the first player to reach the 40,000 point mark at the beginning of March, was missing due to an ankle injury. The Lakers are currently in ninth place in the West.
