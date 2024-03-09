In a climate highly polarized by Electoral campaignsYesterday there was a commemoration more than international women's dayin cases of Home and Sinaloathe marches were carried out peacefully, with demands to stop the harassmentof the femicides and compliance with the alimony. In Culiacan There were hints of the municipal palace but it didn't go beyond there.

The spotlights were focused on the Mexico Citywhere radio groups, including the members of the so-called “black block“They let themselves go, with hammers, banners and even improvised blowtorches to try to demolish or climb the fences with which the government palace was armored.

While the groups of feminists They claim their demands and actions as fair, the government accuses them that many of them are infiltrators influenced by the opposition who take advantage of the opportunity to do mischief. In short, everyone has their own point of view on how to fight.

Potpourri. Again the Governor Rubén Rocha came to the financial rescue of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, despite the struggle it maintains with the directors of the institution, yesterday it announced the deposit of 12 million pesos to pay a million-dollar debt that it has with the SAT and which it has left Of course he will not stop paying, although here in Los Mochis, in a press conference he sent the message that he would not allow it to be diverted to other purposes.

DEFENDING. Immersed in the controversy of the dirty war, due to a video that is spread on social networks in which he is accused of being a rapist, taking advantage of International Women's Day, Morena's candidate for Senator, Enrique Inzunza, participating together with Her running mate, Imelda Castro, in the transformation and feminist agenda forum, spoke out in favor of prosecuting those who violate women since Sinaloa occupies fifth place in this area in the country.

UAS. Retired teachers from the UAS complain that in addition to forcing them to check their survival every six months, which had already been eliminated, since the beginning of the year the university authorities are forcing them to attend every fortnight to receive food vouchers that are given to them. as part of job benefits. If you do not attend punctually, these vouchers are canceled and you return to Culiacán, which represents a million-dollar sum that you do not know where it will end up.

They argue that a high percentage of retirees already have mobility problems and that if they wanted to help them it would be very easy for them to deposit them in the bank account along with the fortnight because with the vouchers they also force them to buy in a single commercial chain.

ANTI-REELECTION. The presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum He offers that he will hold a consultation so that the people can decide if the law is reformed to end the re-elections of senators, deputies and possibly also mayors and councillors. Re-election was established during the PRI governments and has meant that now no one wants to leave the government, because they feel that they have the right to be re-elected.

“Let those who violate women be judged”: Enrique Inzunza, candidate for senator.

