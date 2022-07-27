US sports compact



New coach for NHL champion Sturm at the Sharks



German Stanley Cup winner Nico Sturm is coached by David Quinn at his new NHL club, the San Jose Sharks. The 55-year-old was hired by the Californian club as head coach. Quinn succeeds Bob Boughner at the hockey franchise, who was fired on July 1.

Quinn last worked in the NHL as head coach of the New York Rangers from 2018 to 2021. The American coached the US team at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The Augsburger Sturm (27) switched to the Sharks after winning the title with the Colorado Avalanche and signed a three-year contract.



Football: Houston’s rookie Metchie diagnosed with leukemia

Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III has leukemia and is likely to miss the upcoming National Football League (NFL) season. Metchie announced Sunday in a statement released by the Texas-based franchise. The 22-year-old rookie was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of leukemia.







“As a result of this diagnosis, I probably won’t play football again this season. My primary focus will be my health and recovery,” said the Canadian, who was drafted 44th in April. Metchie played for the University of Alabama last year.

The new NFL season is expected to start on September 8th, the Super Bowl will take place on February 23rd, 2023 in Glendale/Arizona.

Ice hockey: Draisaitl finally wants the title

Ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl is aiming for his first championship in the NHL. “We were in the semifinals this year, now we want the title,” the Edmonton Oilers professional told the Express. However, the 26-year-old also knows how difficult this task is: “But of course a lot of cogs have to mesh, you need luck in the event of injuries. Ultimately, there are ten to twelve teams that have what it takes to win the Stanley Cup. Then everything has to be right.”

Draisaitl kept fit in Cologne until Sunday. Preparation for the October season with the Oilers begins September 1st. The ice hockey superstar remained largely unrecognized on the Rhine. “That’s a bit strange, that’s right,” said Draisaitl: “I think it has a lot to do with the helmet, our face is rarely seen. But that’s fine with me, I have ten months of hustle and bustle, so it’s nice if things are quieter for two months.”



Draisaitl lost 4-0 to eventual champions Colorado Avalanche with the Oilers in the past NHL playoffs. The forward became only the second pro in NHL history to make at least seven three-point games in the playoffs.

(RP/SID/dpa)