This Tuesday at Alfonso Lastras StadiumCruz Azul equalized scoreless against Atlético San Luis, thanks to the goalkeeper’s great interventions Sebastian Juradowho avoided the fall of his frame on more than three occasions, on Date 5 of the Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022.
The first dangerous action came at minute 11 by the Las Tunas when the captain Javier Guemez filtered a ball towards the center of the area, where the Venezuelan John Murillo appeared to take a low shot that covered Jury when bailing correctly.
At 36′, rafael baca he took the first yellow of the sky-blues for pulling Murillo and at 39′, Jury again he said no to Murilloafter the Uruguayan Facundo Waller retain the ball in the area between the defenders.
As well as Murillo, The salmon he was able to open the board when he had a ball inside the area, perhaps the clearest, but he hit it badly and it went wide; Before finishing the first part, the Uruguayan Ignatius Rivero he got the yellow for a strong kick on Guemez.
In the plugin, Machine he changed his face a little and at 50′ he finally stepped on the potosina area with a diagonal that was rejected; Regrettably, Santiago Gimenez left at 49′ due to injury, in what could have been his last game of MX League to go to Feyenoord of the Netherlands, being relieved by the charrúa Christian Tabo.
The cement stalking continued, with the Argentine Charles Rotondi appearing at 54′ to make a kind of scissors that went wide, but the local response came from the Brazilian Vitinho that appeared on the left wing to send a diagonal that nobody could close, ending the play with the injury of Alexander Mayorga and the income of the Paraguayan Angel Romero.
For 72, Uriel Antuna it was also painted yellow for stopping a rival attack and again at 73′ the figure of Jurywho launched a tremendous save after a header at point-blank range from Ricardo Chavez in the small area.
In minute 78, the captain Julio Cesar Dominguez left his place for the entrance of Joaquin ‘Shaggy’ Martinezwho in less than five minutes was reprimanded, while the danger was still latent through Vitinhowho took advantage of a defensive failure to grab the volley ball, but again went wide.
Near the end, came one more intervention from Jurywho deflected a shot from the velociraptor, who had armed a counterattack from the midfield, with which he kept his goal at zero; finally, the last yellow ones arrived for John Castro of the potosinos and Tabó of Machine.
After the draw, the Uruguayan coach Diego Aguirre He launched: “The theme of Santiago It is the same, details are missing for him to go to the Netherlands. It will be a significant drop; Many aspects need to be improved. Improve team strength. You have to work on having the arc at zero. Hopefully this week the arrival of (Ramiro) Funes Mori“.
