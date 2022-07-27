Santi Giménez says goodbye with a sad 0-0 draw between Cruz Azul and Atlético San Luis Sebastián Jurado became the protagonist with a couple of saves that saved the sky-bluehttps://t.co/BBlxchvZ9k pic.twitter.com/vs5y9KGHop — Halftime (@halftime) July 27, 2022

At 36′, rafael baca he took the first yellow of the sky-blues for pulling Murillo and at 39′, Jury again he said no to Murilloafter the Uruguayan Facundo Waller retain the ball in the area between the defenders.

In the plugin, Machine he changed his face a little and at 50′ he finally stepped on the potosina area with a diagonal that was rejected; Regrettably, Santiago Gimenez left at 49′ due to injury, in what could have been his last game of MX League to go to Feyenoord of the Netherlands, being relieved by the charrúa Christian Tabo.

This is how Santi Giménez’s adventure in Mexican soccer ended… the Mexican striker had a problem in his left abductor and decided not to risk it, so he asked for his change in the first minutes of the second half. @TUDNUSA @TUDNMEX @TudnRadio pic.twitter.com/rbbYZUxf1y – Juan Carlos Zamora (@JCZamora07) July 27, 2022

For 72, Uriel Antuna it was also painted yellow for stopping a rival attack and again at 73′ the figure of Jurywho launched a tremendous save after a header at point-blank range from Ricardo Chavez in the small area.

Near the end, came one more intervention from Jurywho deflected a shot from the velociraptor, who had armed a counterattack from the midfield, with which he kept his goal at zero; finally, the last yellow ones arrived for John Castro of the potosinos and Tabó of Machine.

PUT A CAPE ON HIM!@seba_jurado He had an impressive night with a couple of extraordinary blows.

the archer of @Blue Cross it was the most valuable in the draw of the Machine in San Luis. #LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #Opening2022 pic.twitter.com/16JYBioKuv – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) July 27, 2022