Ice hockey: First away win for Sturm – Stützle loses
National ice hockey player Nico Sturm finally celebrated his first away win in the NHL professional league in the 24th game of the season with the San Jose Sharks. The team won against the New Jersey Devils 6:3. Sturm was on the ice for 14 minutes, but was unable to get on the scoresheet.
For the Sharks, who started the season poorly, it was only their sixth success of the current season. Jacob MacDonald, Anthony Duclair (2 each), Mikael Granlund and William Eklund scored the goals and secured their third win in the last four games.
Meanwhile, Tim Stützle and the Ottawa Senators had to accept their third defeat in a row. Four days after the 0:5 defeat against the Florida Panthers, the Canadians lost 2:4 at the Columbus Blue Jackets. Stützle also failed to contribute to a goal in 22 minutes of play.
Basketball: Orlando sets club record with ninth win in a row
The Orlando Magic around the German brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner have achieved their ninth win in a row in the NBA – setting a club record. The Magic won 130:125 (58:61) against the Washington Wizards in the North American Basketball League on Friday (local time).
Franz Wagner was the top scorer of the game with 31 points. The 22-year-old national player, among other things, converted twelve free throws and also had eight assists and seven rebounds. Brother Moritz Wagner contributed strong 18 points and six rebounds to the victory off the bench.
With its winning streak, Orlando has moved up to second place in the Eastern Conference. The Magic had achieved nine wins in a row three times before, most recently in the 2010/11 season. On Saturday (local time) they will play against the Brooklyn Nets, where they suffered their last defeat in mid-November.
Meanwhile, Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns achieved a personal milestone. The star player is now one of the ten most successful basket hunters in NBA history. The 35-year-old Durant overtook Moses Malone in the all-time shooting list in his Suns’ 111:119 win against the Denver Nuggets.
In a duel with two German players, the New York Knicks with Isaiah Hartenstein won 119:106 against the Toronto Raptors led by national team captain Dennis Schröder. Schröder had ten points and nine assists, Hartenstein, coming off the bench, had four points and eight strong rebounds.
Without Luka Doncic, who was missing for personal reasons at short notice, and Maxi Kleber, who is still injured, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 94:108. The San Antonio Spurs lost to the New Orleans Pelicans 106:121 and suffered their 14th defeat in a row. Number one draft pick Victor Wembanyama had to sit out due to hip problems.
#sports #compact #win #Sturm #Stützle #loses