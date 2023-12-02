Over the past few days, the upcoming launch of the Galaxy S24 Series has received the endorsement from FCC certification acquired by the devices.

With the arrival of December, as expected, considerable information has emerged about the highly anticipated series. The next generation range of Samsung flagships will be made official next monthpresumably on January 17 in San Jose, with powerful hardware and high expectations. Apparently official images of all three variants of the devices have been released, showing different colors and alleged specifications.

While the renders don’t appear to be part of the marketing material, considering the proximity of the launch, we expect them to be realistic.

Galaxy S24 Ultra Color options for Galaxy S24 Ultra: Titanium Black, Titanium Grey, Titanium Purple and Titanium Yellow Let’s start by talking about the flagship model: Ultra phones represent the brand’s ultimate expression of productivity, offering the most advanced hardware that Samsung is able to pack into a smartphone. Galaxy S24 Ultra will stand out for the presence of one 200MP main cameraflanked by two telephoto lenses, one 10 MP and one 50 MP and a 12 MP wide angle. This configuration will also be shared by the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models, albeit with a 50 MP main camera.

It is worth noting that this model will integrate the S Pen and will presumably feature a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. However, for the series, Samsung has made an interesting choice limiting RAM to 12 GBa decision that could affect sales, considering that not only the flagship model, but also Galaxy S24 Plus will offer this option. See also PlayStation 5: the price is skyrocketing even at airports A source claims that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available in four finishes, and the main design change will be the adoption of one flat screena detail we have heard on numerous occasions in the past. It should be noted that the Ultra model will support Wi-Fi 7, while the other models will be limited to Wi-Fi 6E. Color options include Titanium Black, Titanium Grey, Titanium Purple and Titanium Yellow. Below, we report the specifications of the next flagship. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra technical sheet Dimensions: 162.3 × 79 × 8.6mm

162.3 × 79 × 8.6mm Weight: 233 g

233 g Display: AMOLED 6.8″ QHD+ “ 3,088 x 1,440 resolution Refresh rate: 144Hz Peak brightness 2,500 nits Aspect Ratio 19.5:9

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM: 8-12GB

8-12GB Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

256GB / 512GB / 1TB Cameras: Main Wide 200 MP Ultra-wide angle 50 MP, ƒ/2.2 10 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom) 50 MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom

Front camera:

Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 Drums: 5,000 mAh Super Fast Charging 2.0

5,000 mAh Super Fast Charging 2.0 Colors: Titanium Black, Titanium Grey, Titanium Purple and Titanium Yellow

Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus For the basic models, the colors include Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Purple, Amber Yellow Focusing now on the base models of the Galaxy S24 series, we know that both will share the same finishes. Reliable sources indicate that both the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will be equipped with the processor Exynos 2400 in all markets, with the exception of Canada, China and the United States, where the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 For Galaxy will be used, instead present on the Galaxy S24 Ultra globally. See also Capcom prepares us for Street Fighter 6 with the new musical theme of its most iconic character In particular, as mentioned above, the Galaxy S24 Plus features a significant improvement with the memory capacity upgrade, allowing for configurations of up to 12GB, albeit at a slightly higher cost. As for the displays, both the Galaxy S24 and its Plus variant will feature a slightly larger AMOLED panel compared to the current Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus (6.2″ and 6.7″ respectively compared to 6.1″ and 6.6″). In the case of the Ultra model, the diagonal will remain unchanged at 6.8″ with WQHD+ resolution As for the specifications of the batteriesthe Galaxy S24 will be equipped with a 4,000 mAh cell with 25W charging, while the Galaxy S24 Plus will have a 4,900 mAh battery with 45W charging. All three smartphones will be equipped with stereo speakers, IP68 certification, 5G connectivity, GPS, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and USB Type-C port. The colors available on the market for both models will be Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Purple and Amber Yellow. Samsung Galaxy S24 technical sheet Dimensions: 147 x 70.6 x 7.6mm

147 x 70.6 x 7.6mm Weight: 168g

168g Display: AMOLED 6.2″ FHD+ 2340 x 1080 resolution Refresh rate: 120 Hz Peak brightness 2,500 nits Aspect Ratio 19.5:9

SoC: Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (unconfirmed)

Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (unconfirmed) RAM: 8-12GB

8-12GB Storage: 128 / 256 / 512GB

128 / 256 / 512GB Cameras: Main Wide 50 MP Ultra-wide angle 12 MP 10 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

Front camera:

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 Drums: 4,000 mAh Super Fast Charging 2.0

4,000 mAh Super Fast Charging 2.0 Colors: Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Purple, Amber Yellow See also Sonic Prime trailer shows a multiverse of new frontiers Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus technical sheet Dimensions: 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.75mm

158.5 x 75.9 x 7.75mm Weight: 168g

168g Display: AMOLED 6.7″ WQHD+ 2340 x 1080 resolution Refresh rate: 120 Hz Peak brightness 2,500 nits Aspect Ratio 19.5:9

SoC: Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (unconfirmed)

Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (unconfirmed) RAM: 8-12GB

8-12GB Storage: 256 / 512GB

256 / 512GB Cameras: Main Wide 50 MP Ultra-wide angle 12 MP 50 MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom

Front camera:

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 Drums: 4,900 mAh Super Fast Charging 2.0

4,900 mAh Super Fast Charging 2.0 Colors: Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Purple, Amber Yellow Some rumors in the past regarding the Galaxy S24 series claimed that only the Ultra variant would be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but based on the specifications above, it seems that the Plus variant will also use this SoC. This, of course, could be a mistake, but we can’t say for sure until both phones become available. Finally, the Galaxy S24 could be the first devices to integrate Samsung Gauss, the generative artificial intelligence model presented during the second day of the AI ​​Forum 2023. The Gauss integration promises to significantly expand functionality, covering aspects such as photography, messaging, voice recognition and service personalization.



#Samsung #Galaxy #S24 #technical #features #colors #revealed