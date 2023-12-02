Over the past few days, the upcoming launch of the Galaxy S24 Series has received the endorsement from FCC certification acquired by the devices.
With the arrival of December, as expected, considerable information has emerged about the highly anticipated series.
The next generation range of Samsung flagships will be made official next monthpresumably on January 17 in San Jose, with powerful hardware and high expectations.
Apparently official images of all three variants of the devices have been released, showing different colors and alleged specifications.
While the renders don’t appear to be part of the marketing material, considering the proximity of the launch, we expect them to be realistic.
Galaxy S24 Ultra
Let’s start by talking about the flagship model: Ultra phones represent the brand’s ultimate expression of productivity, offering the most advanced hardware that Samsung is able to pack into a smartphone.
Galaxy S24 Ultra will stand out for the presence of one 200MP main cameraflanked by two telephoto lenses, one 10 MP and one 50 MP and a 12 MP wide angle.
This configuration will also be shared by the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models, albeit with a 50 MP main camera.
It is worth noting that this model will integrate the S Pen and will presumably feature a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.
However, for the series, Samsung has made an interesting choice limiting RAM to 12 GBa decision that could affect sales, considering that not only the flagship model, but also Galaxy S24 Plus will offer this option.
A source claims that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available in four finishes, and the main design change will be the adoption of one flat screena detail we have heard on numerous occasions in the past.
It should be noted that the Ultra model will support Wi-Fi 7, while the other models will be limited to Wi-Fi 6E.
Color options include Titanium Black, Titanium Grey, Titanium Purple and Titanium Yellow. Below, we report the specifications of the next flagship.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra technical sheet
- Dimensions: 162.3 × 79 × 8.6mm
- Weight: 233 g
- Display:
- AMOLED 6.8″ QHD+ “
- 3,088 x 1,440 resolution
- Refresh rate: 144Hz
- Peak brightness 2,500 nits
- Aspect Ratio 19.5:9
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- RAM: 8-12GB
- Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB
- Cameras:
- Main Wide 200 MP
- Ultra-wide angle 50 MP, ƒ/2.2
- 10 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom)
- 50 MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom
- Front camera:
- Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3
- Drums: 5,000 mAh Super Fast Charging 2.0
- Colors: Titanium Black, Titanium Grey, Titanium Purple and Titanium Yellow
Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus
Focusing now on the base models of the Galaxy S24 series, we know that both will share the same finishes.
Reliable sources indicate that both the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will be equipped with the processor Exynos 2400 in all markets, with the exception of Canada, China and the United States, where the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 For Galaxy will be used, instead present on the Galaxy S24 Ultra globally.
In particular, as mentioned above, the Galaxy S24 Plus features a significant improvement with the memory capacity upgrade, allowing for configurations of up to 12GB, albeit at a slightly higher cost.
As for the displays, both the Galaxy S24 and its Plus variant will feature a slightly larger AMOLED panel compared to the current Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus (6.2″ and 6.7″ respectively compared to 6.1″ and 6.6″).
In the case of the Ultra model, the diagonal will remain unchanged at 6.8″ with WQHD+ resolution
As for the specifications of the batteriesthe Galaxy S24 will be equipped with a 4,000 mAh cell with 25W charging, while the Galaxy S24 Plus will have a 4,900 mAh battery with 45W charging.
All three smartphones will be equipped with stereo speakers, IP68 certification, 5G connectivity, GPS, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and USB Type-C port.
The colors available on the market for both models will be Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Purple and Amber Yellow.
Samsung Galaxy S24 technical sheet
- Dimensions: 147 x 70.6 x 7.6mm
- Weight: 168g
- Display:
- AMOLED 6.2″ FHD+
- 2340 x 1080 resolution
- Refresh rate: 120 Hz
- Peak brightness 2,500 nits
- Aspect Ratio 19.5:9
- SoC: Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (unconfirmed)
- RAM: 8-12GB
- Storage: 128 / 256 / 512GB
- Cameras:
- Main Wide 50 MP
- Ultra-wide angle 12 MP
- 10 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom
- Front camera:
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3
- Drums: 4,000 mAh Super Fast Charging 2.0
- Colors: Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Purple, Amber Yellow
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus technical sheet
- Dimensions: 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.75mm
- Weight: 168g
- Display:
- AMOLED 6.7″ WQHD+
- 2340 x 1080 resolution
- Refresh rate: 120 Hz
- Peak brightness 2,500 nits
- Aspect Ratio 19.5:9
- SoC: Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (unconfirmed)
- RAM: 8-12GB
- Storage: 256 / 512GB
- Cameras:
- Main Wide 50 MP
- Ultra-wide angle 12 MP
- 50 MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom
- Front camera:
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3
- Drums: 4,900 mAh Super Fast Charging 2.0
- Colors: Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Purple, Amber Yellow
Some rumors in the past regarding the Galaxy S24 series claimed that only the Ultra variant would be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but based on the specifications above, it seems that the Plus variant will also use this SoC.
This, of course, could be a mistake, but we can’t say for sure until both phones become available.
Finally, the Galaxy S24 could be the first devices to integrate Samsung Gauss, the generative artificial intelligence model presented during the second day of the AI Forum 2023.
The Gauss integration promises to significantly expand functionality, covering aspects such as photography, messaging, voice recognition and service personalization.
