National ice hockey player Leon Draisaitl suffered a last-second defeat with the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL. The Oilers lost to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday (local time) 2:3 (0:0, 0:1, 2:1) after overtime. Artturi Lehkonen scored the winning goal for the Avalanache in the final second. Draisaitl did not contribute to the goal and was on the ice for all three goals conceded.