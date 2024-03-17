Boyfriends found dead in the garage near their home: who they were and the new details that emerged on the matter

They are all still shocked by the heartbreaking discovery made yesterday morning, where in a car inside a garage, there were two fiancés now lifeless. The hypothesis most accepted by the investigators is that it was a sad fatality, which led to serious consequences.

The investigators who are investigating the case have nevertheless decided to dispose of the autopsies on the bodies, to understand if their reconstruction can actually have confirmations. There are many people on site who have chosen to go, also to show closeness to the families.

The first to make the sad discovery was himself Pope of the 24 year old. The man, not seeing his son at home and having tried to contact him, decided to go and check in the garage. It is located a few meters from their home, a via Fosso del Lupo, in the northern suburbs of Naples. However, once he entered he found the Fiat Panda still on, the two were inside bodies now lifeless.

The man first tried to resuscitate them himself and in the meantime also asked for medical intervention. The latter arrived on site in just a few minutes, but were unable to do anything to save the lives of the two boys. The investigators hypothesize that having left the car running, perhaps to have hot air, the carbon monoxide would have saturated the small garage. As a result, the two would first lose consciousness and shortly thereafter even life.

Who were the two boyfriends found lifeless in the garage

CREDIT: DRONE SNAP

The 24 year old was called Vincenzo Nocerino. He worked as a web designer, but when he could he also went to help his father in his pizzeria, of which he is a partner. He was an only child and had recently lost his mother mother.

The girl, however, was only 20 years old and her name was Vida Shahvalad. He had Iranian origins, but lived with his family in the province of Caserta. However, he dated the University in the city of Naples.

A relationship had been born between the two for some time relation. In fact, from what emerged on the evening of Friday 15 March, they had gone out together and in the end, they had decided to be alone. As a result, they had decided to go to the garage of property of Enzo's father. In the end, however, the sad epilogue.