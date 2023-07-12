US special presidential envoy for climate affairs John Kerry will visit China Sunday, the US State Department said, as the world’s two largest economies seek to restart talks on climate change.

Kerry’s visit, scheduled for July 16-19, is his third to Beijing since taking office under President Joe Biden, and he is the third senior US official to visit China in recent weeks.

Last month, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was the highest-ranking US official to visit Beijing in nearly five years, followed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week.

The US State Department said in a statement on Tuesday that Kerry’s visit aims to engage with the People’s Republic of China to address the climate crisis.

China’s environment ministry confirmed Kerry’s visit, saying in a statement that the two sides “intend to have an in-depth exchange of views on cooperation in tackling climate change.”