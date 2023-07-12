In Angarsk, Irkutsk region, a fire broke out at a private oil refinery. This was announced on Wednesday, July 12, by the press service of the main department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the region in its Telegram channel.

Nine fire brigades were on the scene. To eliminate open combustion, a foam attack was used, and rescuers also cooled adjacent tanks.

At 08:25 local time (06:25 Moscow time), an hour after the fire was reported, the fire was extinguished on an area of ​​240 square meters. m. There were no casualties.

“Investigators of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia are establishing the cause of a fire at an installation for separating light fractions from an oil product in Angarsk. A survey of employees of the enterprise and an inspection of the site of the fire are being carried out, ”wrote the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Irkutsk Region.

In addition, as reported by the regional department of the Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation in its Telegram channel, the department put under control the establishment of all the circumstances of the incident and the causes of the fire. If there are grounds, prosecutorial response measures will be taken.

Earlier, on the night of July 12, a construction site caught fire in Yekaterinburg near power lines. The fire spread over an area of ​​1.3 thousand square meters. m.