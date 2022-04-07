Washington (agencies)
Yesterday, US officials said that two American soldiers were slightly wounded, in an apparent missile attack on a base in eastern Syria.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that one of the soldiers has already been treated and has been discharged from the hospital, while the second is undergoing tests to detect a brain injury. Officials noted that the information is based on initial reports and could change.
