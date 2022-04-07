Capitals (agencies)

Many Arab and Western countries welcomed the issuance of Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi’s decision to establish the Presidential Leadership Council to complete the implementation of the tasks of the transitional period, and to delegate to it the full powers of the President of the Republic in accordance with the constitution and the Gulf initiative and its executive mechanisms.

The Kingdom of Bahrain welcomed the presidential announcement, as the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the Kingdom’s full support and support for the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, to continue the efforts and tasks entrusted to the council to manage state affairs, complete the tasks of the transitional phase, achieve the aspirations of the Yemeni people for security, stability and development, and end the Yemeni crisis through a comprehensive political solution. between the Yemeni parties to achieve peace, development and prosperity for Yemen and its brotherly people.

In Kuwait, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed, in a statement, the State of Kuwait’s support for the Presidential Leadership Council and the entities supporting it in achieving its goals and exercising its role, based on its firm position and its constant endeavor to support stability in brotherly Yemen to reach a comprehensive political solution, in order to achieve security, peace, stability and development. Yemen and its people.

Egypt also welcomed the establishment of the Presidential Leadership Council, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, in a statement, that Egypt sees this step as an important development that it welcomes, as we hope it will lead to crossing in brotherly Yemen to safety and stability, by reaching a Yemeni-Yemeni consensus, to cross The transitional phase and the end of the conflict.

For its part, the Jordanian government welcomed yesterday President Hadi’s announcement, and the official spokesman for the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Haitham Abu Al-Foul, confirmed that Jordan supports efforts to resolve the Yemeni crisis, leading to a political solution based on the approved references represented by the Gulf initiative and its executive mechanism, and the outcomes of the dialogue. The comprehensive Yemeni national patriotism, and Security Council Resolution No. 2216, which leads to ending the crisis in Yemen, achieving security and stability, ensuring Yemen’s unity, stability and territorial integrity, alleviating the suffering of its people and meeting their aspirations for security and peace.

Ambassador Abu Al-Foul added that Jordan appreciates the urgent support announced by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support the Yemeni economy, alleviate the human suffering of the Yemeni people, and fund the humanitarian response plan announced by the United Nations.

In addition, the Republic of Djibouti, through its Ambassador in Riyadh, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Diaa El-Din Saeed Bamakhrama, affirmed its support for the Presidential Leadership Council to enable it to exercise its duties in everything that would achieve security and stability in the Republic of Yemen, and end the Yemeni crisis, so that the brotherly Yemeni people enjoy prosperity and development And peace.

In the West, France welcomed the formation of the Presidential Leadership Council, with the aim of completing the implementation of the tasks of the transitional phase, while calling for the preservation of the armistice and for engaging in “good faith” in peace negotiations.

A spokeswoman for the French Foreign Ministry, Anne-Claire Legendre, told reporters that the announcement of Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi to transfer all his powers and his deputy, who was relieved of his post, to a presidential leadership council “is an important step towards restoring a state that serves all Yemenis.”

She added: “We commend the primary role of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, especially Saudi Arabia, by supporting the consultations between the Yemeni parties taking place in Riyadh, as well as the declared financial support for Yemen and its institutions.”

She referred to the armistice announced by the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Hans Grundberg, earlier this month, saying: “These efforts must contribute to a political solution under the auspices of the United Nations, and France renews its full support for the work of the Special Envoy.” It called on all parties, especially the “Houthis”, to maintain the truce and to engage in good faith in the peace negotiations.

Russia also welcomed the establishment of the Presidential Leadership Council, expressing its hope that the new council will do everything in its power to bring peace to this country, which has historical relations with Moscow.

“Moscow welcomes the establishment of a new comprehensive authority in Yemen, comprising representatives of the various social and political forces in the country, and we hope that members of the Presidential Leadership Council will do everything in their power to stabilize the situation in Yemen,” said a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry, posted on the ministry’s website. and return this historically friendly country to a peaceful life.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry indicated that “this important event for the Yemeni people came as a result of the political and diplomatic efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, aimed at resolving the military and political crisis in the Republic of Yemen.”

Al-Hajraf delivers a speech at the conclusion of the Yemeni-Yemeni consultations in Riyadh (AFP)

The Cooperation Council: We support achieving stability

The Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, welcomed the establishment of the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen, and affirmed the Cooperation Council’s support for the Presidential Leadership Council to enable it to carry out its tasks in everything that would achieve security and stability in the Republic of Yemen, and end the Yemeni crisis, so that the people may enjoy The brotherly Yemeni nation wishes prosperity, development and peace to the Presidential Leadership Council, led by Rashad Muhammad Al-Alimi, and its members all success in the performance of its national responsibilities, especially at this historical stage, to serve Yemen and its brotherly people.

The Arab League: the embodiment of legitimacy

The Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, affirmed, in a statement, support for the new leadership council in Yemen, as an embodiment of Yemeni legitimacy, expressing his hope that this council will lead the country towards achieving peace.

The Secretary-General called on the various Yemeni parties to maintain the current truce, in preparation for entering into serious negotiations in order to end the suffering of the Yemeni people, restore stability and security in the country, and ensure that Yemen does not pose a threat to any of its neighbors.

“Islamic Cooperation”: Supporting the negotiations

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hussein Ibrahim Taha, expressed his aspiration that the announcement of Yemeni President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi, to establish a presidential leadership council, contribute to creating conditions for an end to the fighting in Yemen, and support negotiations between all Yemeni parties to reach a comprehensive political solution that achieves peace and security. and stability throughout Yemen. The Secretary-General reiterated the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s support for the efforts made to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, based on the Gulf initiative and its executive mechanisms, the outcomes of the comprehensive national dialogue and Security Council resolutions.

“The Arab Parliament”: A new beginning for Yemen

The Arab Parliament affirmed its full support for the Presidential Command Council in Yemen, expressing its aspiration that the next phase will be a new beginning for Yemen in which security and stability are achieved, and a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis is reached.

And he called, in a statement, to build on the existing Yemeni consultations with the aim of reaching a final solution to the crisis under the supervision of the United Nations, in a way that ends the suffering of the Yemeni people and achieves their aspirations for security, development and stability.