Texas police: Republican Senator Ted Cruz was attacked during a parade

Republican Senator Ted Cruz was attacked during a parade in Texas, Houston police said in a statement. Twitter.

It is specified that a 33-year-old man threw a beer can at the politician, which hit him in the chest and neck area.

The senator did not require medical attention. The police department has arrested a suspect and faces charges of assault.

On October 28, the house of Speaker of the US Congress Nancy Pelosi was attacked. Paul Pelosi suffered head injuries and needed surgery. On November 4, he was discharged from the hospital.