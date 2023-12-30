Editorial | The legacy of Europe's unifiers must be cherished

This week, two great Europeans left Europe, Jacques Delors and Wolfgang Schäuble.

Ethe former president of the European Commission, Frenchman Jacques Delors, 98, and long-time powerhouse in German politics, former finance minister and speaker Wolfgang Schäuble, 81, died this week.

Europe was left by two power-conscious full-blooded politicians who can truly be described as great Europeans and unifiers of Europe. Both leave a mark on the European Union, its internal market and monetary policy.

Jacques Delors was the architect of the modern EU and a strong promoter of cooperation between the member states. The pinnacle of his career can be considered the decision to introduce the single currency, the euro, in 1991. Finland and Sweden also became members of the European Union at the end of Delors' term in 1995. Delors led the commission from 1985 to 1995, longer than any other president of the commission.

Delors also played a strong role in the unification of Germany. The former East Germany was exceptionally quickly incorporated into the United Germany and the European Union. These years of the end of the Cold War were also very meaningful for Schäuble, who was one of the strong unifiers of West and East Germany.

Schäuble constantly reflected on the changing times and had to make big choices both in politics and in his private life. He continued in politics even after he was paralyzed in an assassination attempt in 1990.

For Finns, Schäuble represented German economic discipline. He served as the German finance minister during the financial and euro crisis.

Sharp Schäuble was listened to both at EU tables and in German politics, but not always. Germany was led for a long time by another popular Christian Democrat, Chancellor Angela Merkel. Schäuble was always a strong supporter of Merkel, but warned when Merkel in 2015 was very guarded and decided to keep Germany's borders open for asylum seekers packed into the Budapest train station, whose route had been blocked by the Hungarian authorities. In Germany, it was feared that the Hungarian authorities would use violence. Both knew that the decision to welcome the newcomers would lead Germany to further problems.

Europe is led by the next generation, which should understand the value of the legacy of Delors and Schäuble, who united Europe.

