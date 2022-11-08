tula rodriguez is an actress, dancer and television host who has managed to win the hearts of Peruvian viewers due to her charisma. Despite always being linked to television, the popular “Queen of the potato” decided to start with beauty salons, but some time later she confirmed the closure of the premises.

Why did Tula Rodríguez close her hairdressers?

In the early 2000s, Tula Rodríguez ventured into the world of beauty and decided to open a hairdressing salon in downtown Lima, but due to the great reception she received, she began to expand her premises and little by little opened salons in various cities of the Peru.

However, after several years, in 2018, the former driver of “On everyone’s lips” announced the end of his business through a statement on his social networks. “For everyone who has asked me, ‘Tula and your spa?’ I no longer have a spa, years ago. Now my sisters each have their businesses, “said the actress.

Although she never revealed the reasons for the unexpected decision, the closing of the premises was in the same year that her husband Javier Carmona suffered a heart attack, which ended up leaving him in a vegetative state. For this reason, the driver saw the need to turn her life around 360 degrees to meet the needs of her partner and take care of her little daughter.

What will Tula Rodríguez do after the end of “En Boca de Todos”?

After the end of the program “On everyone’s lips”Tula said that now she will dedicate herself to spending more time with her daughter and her father, in addition to focusing on her personal projects.

“Already up to be able to take care of the princess of the house, Valentina, to send her to school (…) The only one in this house who is happy that I do not work is this girl. She is happy that I stay, who is going to come and find mom?