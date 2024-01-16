US Presidential Election | Putin claims fraud is happening in the US: “The last election was falsified with the help of postal voting”

Putin directed his doubts at the postal vote.

Russian president Vladimir Putin claims that there has been electoral fraud in the US presidential election. Putin spoke about it in his TV speech on Tuesday.

“In the United States, the last election was rigged with the help of postal voting. They bought ballots there for ten dollars, stuffed them and threw them in the mailbox without any supervision, and that was it,” Putin said, according to Reuters news agency.

The president did not provide evidence for his claims.

Putin's claims mirror those of the previous US president Donald Trump “big lie” about the 2020 presidential election. Trump has repeatedly claimed that he actually won the election and that the current president Joe Biden the election victory was based on electoral fraud. Trump and his supporters have doubted, for example, the reliability of postal voting.

There has been no evidence of large-scale election fraud in 2020. However, a significant part of the United States believes in Trump's claims.

Putin himself is preparing for the Russian presidential elections to be held in March, which are considered show-like. Putin has no real challengers in the elections, and for example his most visible political opponents Alexei Navalny is serving a prison sentence of over 30 years.

According to the Russian opposition, electronic voting makes it easy for the Russian authorities to falsify the election results.