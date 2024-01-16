Those of Puigdemont reject the objections agreed upon by the socialists, Sumar, ERC, Bildu and the BNG. The joint initiative is registered a second late, although Sánchez's party considers it good and attributes the delay to technical problems

The PSOE spokesperson, Patxi López, along with the socialist deputies Patricia Blanquer and Montse Mínguez upon their arrival at the Congressional Spokesperson's Board, this Tuesday.

Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 3:39 p.m.



| Updated 7:43 p.m.





The roller coaster on which this legislature travels, as evidenced in the salvation on the horn six days ago of two of the three decree laws of social content of the Government, has loaded the partial amendments of the PSOE onto its cars this afternoon…

