The government of The US offered this Thursday a reward of 10 million dollars for information on the alleged Russian interference in its electionsboth in the past and today, a few months before mid-term elections are held in November.

(Read: Viktor Bout: the merchant of war that the US wants to exchange with Russia)

The State Department announced the measure in a statement, by which it offers this financial compensation to anyone who offers data leading to “the identification or location of any foreigner, including foreign entitieswho have been or are involved in interference in the US elections”.

The reward is also offered to anyone who provides information that would serve to prevent or thwart such an act.

The US Foreign Ministry specified that, specifically, it is looking for data on the Internet Research Agency (IRA), which the US describes as a Russian institution allegedly involved in electoral interference operations.

He assured that at the beginning of 2014, the IRA began its interference in the American political system and gave as an example the 2016 presidential elections, where that body supposedly dedicated itself to sowing “discord”.

The State Department stated that the IRA carried out its activities through Russian companies, such as MediaSintex, GlavSet and MixInfo.

The US government also wants information on Russian citizen Yevgeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin, whom it accuses of providing IRA funding through companies “controlled by him”: Concord Management and Consulting and Concord Catering.

In parallel, Washington hopes to obtain data from a series of Russian citizens allegedly linked to the IRA, whom it identifies as Irina Viktorovna Kaverzina, Vladimir Venkov, Mikhail Ivanovich Bystrov and Aleksandra Yuryevna Krylova, among others.

These people are accused of carrying out operations to obstruct, alter or frustrate the functions of the Government through “fraud and deception” with the aim of interfering in the elections in the US, including the 2016 presidential ones.

The US accusations against Russia for allegedly interfering in the 2016 vote, in which Republican Donald Trump won, have been constant in recent years and have deteriorated ties between the two countries, already damaged after the Russian annexation. of Crimea in 2014 and completely damaged after the invasion of Ukraine started last February.

EFE

