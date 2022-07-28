As usual, you can leave comments on this page, but due to the summer period we moderate less often. Comments left after 10pm will be reviewed the next day after 8am. Thanks for your patience!
de Jongh
8 hours ago
The great thing about his vacation is that he has no active memory of it. So can always do the same, without memory no change. The farmers can go on for a while, I’m not that tough myself. And no problem for the farmers, no reminder…. then you can get away with everything. Learned from Master Rutte, the bungler.
Ronald Markant
8 hours ago
Unfortunately, Mark Rutte has not yet shown himself as a leader for a single moment. Everything he promised has turned out to be loose sand, ask the victims of the allowance affair, among others. We are over a year further from its promised date, it is still not finalized. Children have been taken from their parents by this affair and many have still not returned. This Prime Minister is literally a laughing stock in my eyes. They also see that in Brussels, but they are now taking advantage of him for a while.
AL Pitstra
8 hours ago
For years people praised him for letting things slide off so easily. What was already clear then and has only become clearer in recent years is that he is indeed literally letting everything slide, seems to have no sense of responsibility and is certainly not a leader. Look at corona, housing crisis, farmers, he is not a leader in anything. A sadly bad prime minister that people keep voting for for incomprehensible reasons.
Marcel Kler
8 hours ago
I get the feeling more and more that everyone would like to change the constitution and really want to give the Prime Minister extra power. Then you can also blame the MP for everything. At the moment the MP does not even have a direct say and the ministers deal with all kinds of subjects. The MP has no say in matters such as nitrogen or safety. They have their own ministers who direct the officials. But Rutte continues to be blamed as if he is about everything. Weird
AD Editor
7 hours ago