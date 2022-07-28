Something he was known for george lucas in the past, specifically with the franchise that gave him stardom, starwars, was the way the new editions of the films were retouched and edited. And under this statute, the creators of stranger things They promised that none of the episodes of the series will ever be reissued.

This comment did not come out of nowhere, because on past occasions they have been suggested to do this in order to fix continuity problems in the story, but it seems that the brothers Duffer they want to leave the show as it was edited the first time. The message was released by Twitterin which they promise never to touch the original show in any way.

PSA: no scenes from previous seasons have ever been cut or re-edited. And they never will be. pic.twitter.com/H0j8JwidLs — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 26, 2022

Public Service Announcement: Scenes from previous seasons have never been cut or re-edited. And it will never be done.

This statement from the creators of stranger things follows rumors that a sequence was cut in which Jonathan Byers spy on Nancy, rumors that have been debunked. They even told them that they had already done a “George Lucas”because this filmmaker had them modify and add extra segments to the original episodes of starwars.

At the time, the pair acknowledged a bug from Season 4 where the characters seemed to miss out on their birthday entirely. Will Byers, error of the writers at the time of preparing the scripts. They themselves were the ones who let the date pass, commenting that somehow they would see if the case could be fixed.

Remember that stranger things Is available in Netflix.

Via: IGN