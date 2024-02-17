Behind the Elimination of National Security Supplemental Tariff Provisions for the border crossingscities suffer with greater difficulty every day the consequences of a constant and frenetic fight against illegal immigration.

The new decision of the United States Senate left the border police defenseless, which was preparing to carry out a greater fight against illegal immigration and fentanyl smuggling, according to the bill presented almost ten days ago.

Consequences of the US Senate decision on migrants

While the Department of Homeland Security was waiting for the US$15,000,000,000 that the national budget was going to grant, it will finally have to reorganize resources to try to deal with a growing problem. According to the statements of NBCNews collected from two agents of the United States Department of Homeland Security, It will be difficult for officials to even maintain the current status of illegal immigration.

Without federal support since last fall, and without funding, Customs authorities face a chaotic situation that will lead in the coming months to a decrease in arrests, detentions and deportations of immigrants. There is even a possibility that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) cannot deport immigrants who already have final deportation orders.

After the drastic increase in border crossings that began at the end of 2022 and lasted until today, the offices in charge of security in the area ran out of resources before the end of 2023. In addition to the consequences that will be noticed in the border, Immigrants who want to arrive legally will also be affected for the elimination of funds for the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Given the reduction in the budget for hiring new personnel, which was already a problem for DHS, they will now have to “reuse funds and at the same time withdraw operations in non-essential areas,” according to an agency official.

Weeks ago, the Senate had approved a bill, after months of negotiation, which consisted of the contribution of US$118,000,000,000 with the objective of reduce the flow at southern border crossings, which in December reached disproportionate numbers. A few days before last Christmas, CBP discovered more than 12,000 undocumented immigrants crossing the border for the third consecutive day.