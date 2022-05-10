Biden-Draghi, Italy returns to the Libyan game

The meeting between the two Presidents was preceded by a brief exchange of words and not followed by an official statement. There was evidently nothing to communicate to the rest of the world about. However, the essential things have been said.

Biden on NATO and the EU: “It was difficult to believe that they went hand in hand, it was more likely that they would split but you managed to make them go in unison”. Dragons: «Libya can be a huge supplier of gas and oil: it needs to be stabilized“. Exchange of courtesies. I avoid settling an uncomfortable European front and you bring me back into the big deal we came out of in 2011.

