Agustin Octavio “N”presumed successor to “the eyes” in front of the Tlahuac Cartelwas arrested during three house searches in Santa Catarina Yecahuízotl, Tláhuac, in which drugs, a firearm, ballistic elements, exotic animals and a high-end vehicle were also seized.

In a video message to the media, Ulysses Lara Lopezspokesperson for the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX), indicated that the proceedings were carried out after suspicions of drug sales, achieving the arrest of Agustín Octavio “N”, alias “The Scorpion”, who, according to inquiries, would have been in charge of the Tláhuac Cartel in 2017, when federal police shot down a Felipe de Jesus Perez“The Eyes”.

“Currently, the aforementioned criminal group is considered one of the main generators of violence,” said Lara López, who stressed that said gang is dedicated to the sale and distribution of drugs, vehicle theft, dispossession, fraud, stockpiling of weapons, possession of exotic animals and, possibly, to counterfeit banknotes.

While, regarding the searches, he stated that no evidence of crime was found in two homes, while in the first they secured around 60 doses of dope and 15 bags of the herb in bulk, plus another 60 doses of cocainea 9-millimeter caliber submachine gun, various cartridges, exotic animals and a high-end car, without further detailing.

Similarly, in said property, in addition to Agustín Octavio “N”, the ministerial elements of the General Coordination of Forensic Investigation and Expert Services and the Special Reaction and Intervention Group (GERI) of the Investigative Police (POI).

Finally, Lara López stressed that Agustín Octavio “N” had already been detained in the Mexico in October 2019, with three other subjects, by the then Federal Police, as well as the Preventive Police, for the crime of possession of firearms.