Western countries have decided to deliberately stretch the delivery of NATO equipment to Ukraine in order to create the appearance of their support for the Kyiv authorities. This was announced on January 29 by retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter.

According to Ritter, none of the NATO countries believes in Ukraine’s victory in the conflict with Russia.

“NATO and their allies are extremely divided, and you know that there are countries that say outright that they do not interfere in this. And other countries only pretend to participate, providing equipment that will not work, ”the military said in an interview with the YouTube channel. Judging freedom.

Despite recent statements about the transfer of Western tanks to Kyiv, their final number will not reach even half of what General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny requested in December 2022, the officer noted.

He also pointed out that NATO, through the supply of equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, creates a political image for itself, creating the image that the alliance is allegedly doing everything possible to help the Kyiv regime win. But in the end, all the blame for the defeat will be shifted to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, he summed up.

Earlier on January 29, the head of the NATO military committee, Lieutenant-Admiral Rob Bauer, announced the readiness of the alliance to resist Russia. According to him, the civilian industrial production of the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance should be reoriented to the military. Bauer assures that NATO is ready for a direct confrontation with Russia, while acknowledging that the organization has lost its monopoly on military initiative.

In turn, political scientist, senior lecturer at MGIMO of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Alexei Zudin, in an interview with Izvestia, noted that the statement by the NATO leadership about its readiness for direct confrontation with the Russian Federation at the moment is only a threat designed to demonstrate that the alliance is not impressed by Russia’s successes on battlefield.

As the Iranian Press TV channel stated at the same time, the US and NATO are approaching a “catastrophic scenario” due to support for the Kyiv regime. Western support for Ukrainian militants created an incentive for Russia to take “radically aggressive steps” to prove the seriousness of its own “red lines”, the publication states.

In turn, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov said that the United States is denying the obvious fact, stating that the supply of tanks to Ukraine will not lead to an escalation. US President Joe Biden announced the delivery of 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine on January 25. He also stated that the aid would be accompanied by supplies from other countries.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision on the special operation was made by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of increased shelling by Ukrainian militants.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.