Home page World

Of: Kai Hartwig

Split

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner was seriously injured in an accident. © Jordan Strauss/dpa

A snowstorm has been sweeping across the United States for days. US actor Jeremy Renner also had to clear snow from his house. And was injured in the process.

Lake Tahoe – In the United States, people have been struggling with a snowstorm for days. The masses of snow are also causing dramatic conditions in the south of the country. Hollywood star Jeremy Renner had to experience this firsthand.

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner is seriously injured while clearing snow – condition “serious but stable”

The actor, best known for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel films and a Disney series, sustained serious injuries while clearing snow. Renner’s agent announced that the 51-year-old was injured “in a weather-related accident”. He was traveling with a snow plow when the accident happened, the agent said on Sunday (local time). The Hollywood Reporters and deadline with. Accordingly, Renner’s health condition is “serious but stable”.

However, the agent did not provide any further information about exactly where the accident occurred. “His family is with him and he is being well looked after,” he added. Renner not only celebrated great success as a Marvel superhero. He has also been nominated twice for an Oscar. His role in the film The Hurt Locker earned him a Best Actor nomination in 2010. A year later, Renner was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for The Town.

Snowstorm in the USA: star actor Renner had previously posted pictures of clearing work

In the US state of Nevada, Renner owns a property located on Lake Tahoe. According to a report by Hollywood reporters was affected by the violent winter storm in the United States. The film star had recently reported in online media about how bad the weather conditions are in said area. In addition, on December 13, Renner published a photo on Twitter showing a car buried in snow. He captioned his tweet, “The snowfall on Lake Tahoe is no joke.” According to dailymail Renner’s accident happened on New Year’s Eve.

The United States was hit by one of the worst winter storms in years over Christmas. This led to traffic chaos and power outages in large parts of the country. More than 60 people have died from the effects of the snowstorm so far. (kh)