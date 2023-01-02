His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the first cabinet meeting in the new year 2023.

His Highness confirmed in a series of posts on Twitter: Today I chaired the first meeting of the Council of Ministers in the new year .. during which we reviewed the outcome of 2022 .. more than 900 decisions issued by the Council of Ministers during the year .. 22 government policies that were developed and approved .. 68 federal laws It has been updated and issued.. and 113 national regulatory bylaws have been drafted, approved and implemented..

He added: During 2022, 71 international agreements were signed and approved… Today we begin a new year with which our economic, social, infrastructure and digital sectors are more prepared for the next stage.

His Highness continued: In 2022, the government formed more than 120 teams from 110 federal and local authorities and 50 private sector agencies to work on updating more than 100 federal social, economic, educational and regulatory laws to keep pace with many changes that have passed us and the world.. Today we are the most adaptive government. globally thanks to the efforts of our teams.

He said: Our country in 2022 was among the top five countries in the world in 339 development, economic and social indicators, thanks to the efforts of an integrated government system, coordinated efforts and young energies that continued day and night. Today, we start a new journey in 2023, in which we compete with ourselves and race against time, so that our country will be the first and the best, God willing.

His Highness affirmed: We have 5 government priorities during 2023 that we approved today in the Council of Ministers. The first: the national identity and its consolidation. The second: the environment and enhancing its sustainability. The third: the educational system and the development of its vision, indicators and outputs. The fourth: the localization process and its acceleration. The fifth: our international economic partnerships and their expansion.

He added: The Council of Ministers is the main engine in coordinating efforts, unifying energies, and developing policies and strategies to achieve the vision of my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him, and the aspirations of our people in building the best economic, social and development environment. We are optimistic about the new year, we are optimistic about our work teams, and we are optimistic about a better future for our country, God willing.