US government extends deadline for debt ceiling deal

The US Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yelleninformed Congress this Friday that if an agreement is not reached to raise or suspend the debt ceiling, The Government may suffer the suspension of payments on June 5.

In a letter to House Republican Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Yellen thus raised by four days the date that her department calculated for the end of the reserves with which to meet her payment obligationsand insisted on demanding that legislators act “as soon as possible” to avoid it.

“Waiting until the last minute to raise the debt ceiling can cause serious damage to business and consumer confidence,” added the economist.

