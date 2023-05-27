Saturday, May 27, 2023
US government extends deadline for debt ceiling deal

May 27, 2023
Biden and McCarthy discuss the US debt ceilingThe president of the United States, Joe Biden, and the Republican leader of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, met on Wednesday at the White House to discuss the increase in public debt and to prevent the government from entering into default.

The Secretary of the Treasury sent a letter to the leader of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy.

The US Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yelleninformed Congress this Friday that if an agreement is not reached to raise or suspend the debt ceiling, The Government may suffer the suspension of payments on June 5.

In a letter to House Republican Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Yellen thus raised by four days the date that her department calculated for the end of the reserves with which to meet her payment obligationsand insisted on demanding that legislators act “as soon as possible” to avoid it.

“Waiting until the last minute to raise the debt ceiling can cause serious damage to business and consumer confidence,” added the economist.

(Developing).

