US government extends deadline for debt ceiling deal

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
The Secretary of the Treasury sent a letter to the leader of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The US Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yelleninformed Congress this Friday that if an agreement is not reached to raise or suspend the debt ceiling, The Government may suffer the suspension of payments on June 5.
In a letter to House Republican Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Yellen thus raised by four days the date that her department calculated for the end of the reserves with which to meet her payment obligationsand insisted on demanding that legislators act “as soon as possible” to avoid it.
“Waiting until the last minute to raise the debt ceiling can cause serious damage to business and consumer confidence,” added the economist.
(Developing).
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#government #extends #deadline #debt #ceiling #deal
Leave a Reply