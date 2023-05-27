some information aboutendgame Of Final Fantasy 16 has emerged from the pages of Game Informer, which has had the opportunity to question the creative director, Hiroshi Takai and the combat director, Ryota Suzuki, on the subject, discovering details on New Game+, additional modes and more.

Among the elements that can be associated with endgame activities is the Arcade mode, which allows you to replay levels that have already been completed before, with additional on-screen information such as a damage multiplier and combat rating system.

When you reach the New Game + option, or after completing the story at least once, however, additional modes appear, more difficult than the basic Story and Action ones.

For collectors of trophies, the Stage Replay option allows you to redo completed levels and perhaps collect achievements that were previously skipped. Once you reach New Game+, you can restart the game with all the unlocked skills you have at the end of a game and also the accumulated equipment, which obviously should make things much easier.

There Final Fantasy mode is another option that appears with the New Game+ and increases the level of difficulty, as well as modifying the arrangement of monsters and challenges on the map. In a sense, the developers consider these additional runs to be more focused on combat and the ability to deal with them better.

Even more difficult is the mode Ultramaniac, for real experts. With the New Game + it is also possible to upgrade weapons, armor and objects well beyond the limit initially imposed in the game. Recently, we have seen that the fights of Final Fantasy 16 are not only inspired by DMC 5, but also by a well-known fighting game.