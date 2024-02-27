An American girl She was arrested with packages of fentanyl in her possession, reported the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP). This event, which occurred in early February, has raised concerns about attempted smuggling of dangerous substances by minors.

According to CBP reports, the minor, a US citizen, was discovered on February 10 while I was trying to cross the border from Mexico across the pedestrian lanes of the Paso Del Norte Bridge in El Paso, Texas. During a secondary inspection, CBP officers found about 617.6 grams of fentanyl on his person, an alarming amount that poses serious risks to public health.

This was not an isolated incident.. CBP also reported other fentanyl smuggling attempts in the same border area. Two more people, also U.S. citizens, were found to have attempted to smuggle fentanyl through the pedestrian lanes. These events underscore the seriousness of the drug trafficking problem and its impact on border security.

Dimensions of the fentanyl crisis in the United States

Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid drug, It is known for its high danger and deadly potential in minimal doses. Its proliferation in the illegal market represents a serious threat to public health and national security. The discovery of these smuggling attempts highlights the importance of border surveillance and law enforcement to prevent illicit substances from entering the country.

International cooperation is key to addressing drug trafficking and ensuring border security.

In addition to fentanyl, authorities also confiscated large quantities of other illegal drugs at the border. During the same period, a 21-year-old man, also a U.S. citizen, was found to be transporting 124 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle. In another incident, a 33-year-old Mexican man was arrested with 32 pounds of cocaine hidden in his vehicle.

CBP Port Director in El Paso, Ray Provencio, highlighted the importance of the work of border agents to combat drug trafficking. “CBP officers use their skills and various tools and other resources to help successfully intercept these dangerous drugs while facilitating the flow of legal commerce and travel,” Provencio said in a statement.