Professor Humaid bin Harmal Al Shamsi, President of the Emirates Oncology Society and Chairman of the Fourth Annual Conference of the Emirates Oncology Society, stated that breast cancer still tops the list of cancerous diseases in the country in terms of incidence rates at 12%, stressing that the majority of cancers are now being treated within the country.

Al Shamsi explained in press statements, on the sidelines of the activities of the fourth annual conference of the Emirates Oncology Society, which is organized by the society with the support of the Emirates Medical Society and the Gulf Oncology Society, that breast cancer tops the list of cancerous diseases in the country, followed by thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, and then comes In the fourth dusty skin cancer.

He pointed out that the number of people suffering from cancer is constantly increasing, due to the growing population, in addition to the fact that many people follow an unhealthy lifestyle.

Al Shamsi explained that smoking is the most prominent cause of the disease, as studies and research have proven that it causes 16 types of cancer. Obesity comes in second place, causing 13 types of cancer, while drinking alcohol causes 12 types. Unhealthy nutrition and staying away from… Exercising is also on the list of causes of this disease.

Al Shamsi explained that cancer is the third leading cause of death in the Emirates, with a rate of 2-3 deaths per day, and 10-11 people are diagnosed with it in the Emirates every day, with 4,300 cases diagnosed annually and 1,200 deaths annually, while cancer care consumes a large share of any country’s resources. health system, and this cost is constantly increasing, indicating that the total number of cases in the UAE, according to the World Health Organization, is expected to increase by 300% during the next twenty years in 2040. The activities of the fourth annual conference of the Emirates Oncology Society concluded yesterday, with the participation of… More than 1,400 specialists in oncology and its supporting fields, in the presence of 90 speakers from several countries such as France, Germany and America, and senior doctors from the University of Houston, in addition to special participation by major international pharmaceutical companies.

The conference participants recommended focusing on the field of research in the oncology and cancer sector and developing it, in direct cooperation with scientific institutions and universities, such as the American Oncology Society, to develop treatments according to the needs of patients that differ from one country to another.