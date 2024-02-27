Australia.- The sad video of a koala who was caught crying over the death of his partner.

The Australian charity, Koala Rescue, shared the video of a koala who was heartbroken after the death of his partner.

According to the publication, the organization received a call from a resident who was very worried, since had found a koala on the ground at the foot of a tree and next to the small animal there was a second koala involved.

Upon arrival, the rescuer located both a deceased adult female koala and a second adult male koala.

The koala was hugging the body of its partner / Photo: Capture

“It is always devastating to assist the rescue of a deceased koala“But it was even more heartbreaking to witness the male koala holding and hugging the deceased koala,” the post reads.

The heartbreaking moment was captured on video / Photo: Capture

It should be noted that rescuers rarely witness this type of animal behavior, but it confirms the empathetic and caring nature of koathe.

Users reacted moved by the video / Photo: Capture

The rescuers recovered both koalas and after ensuring that the male koala was in good condition, he was released.

Video: Koala cries for the death of his partner

“This male koala's reaction to death “It really represents the truly beautiful nature that koalas are capable of.”

