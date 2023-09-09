The United States, the European Union (EU), India, Saudi Arabia and other countries announced this Friday on the sidelines of the G20 summit a mega project of railways, ports and energy connections that aims to be an alternative to China’s Silk Road.

“Today I am proud to announce that we have finalized a historic agreement to create an India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor,” Biden said at an event on the sidelines of the G20 and in which he shared the table, among others, with the president of India, Narendra Modi, and the Saudi crown prince, Mohamed bin Salmán.

The announcement comes at a crucial time when the president of the United States, Joe Biden, seeks to contain the rise of China, which he sees as his biggest competitor; while the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, intends to strengthen his country’s position as an ally of emerging economies.

The US president and other G20 leaders arrived in New Delhi on Friday for a weekend summit where India seeks to pave a dialogue on Ukraine and climate change, despite the absence of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. .

India had championed the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the Group of Twenty since assuming the presidency, a proposal welcomed by other world leaders as a step forward in strengthening multilateralism.

The union of African countries thus becomes the last member of the group, created in 1999 and made up of the G-8 (Germany, Canada, USA, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Japan and Russia), the EU, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi announced the consensus of the G20 countries around the leaders’ summit declarationan unexpected commitment due to the group’s fragmentation on issues such as the war in Ukraine or debt restructuring.

“Friends, we just received some good news: with all the hard work of our teams and their cooperation, the declaration of l“G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi”Modi said at the end of what is only the first day of meetings and is supposed to end tomorrow.

EFE