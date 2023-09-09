Well yes, it seems precisely that the HBO Max show has found its Abby in the young British star Florence Pugh. Despite the pause due to the ongoing strikes, the second season of The Last Of Usespecially after the excellent response to the first, is still taking shape, between the ready script and the confirmations on the return of Pedro Pascal And Beautiful Ramsey in the fees Joel And Ellie.

For those who played the original titles on PlayStation, however, attention was mainly focused on the character of Abby Andersona new entry which plays a fundamental role in the second part and which to this day continues to cause discussion and divide players.

For a long time, the casting of the controversial character seemed to focus solely on the young star of The Wilds (Prime Videos) Shannon Berry, thanks to the aesthetic similarity to the videogame counterpart of the title of Naughty Dog.

It now seems that the role has also been offered to Pugh (there is no official news, however take the news with a grain of salt) before the start of the strike, after which the screenwriter in this regard Craig Mazin he said production will be ready to go. She also revealed that Abby’s casting was something that was given top priority with careful research and selections, before slippages. To date it is not known whether she was actually chosen or whether she may have accepted.

The young actress, born in 96, is currently in theaters with Christopher Nolan’s latest film Oppenheimer and we will also see her in the sequel to Dunes arriving in theaters in March 2024. Mazin, on the other hand, recently saw his Pirates of the Caribbean script approved, somewhat surprisingly, by Disney.