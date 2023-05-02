The United States estimates that 20,000 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine since December, of which half of them were mercenaries from the Wagner Group, John Kirby, one of the White House spokesmen, said on Monday.

In addition to those 20,000 deaths, 80,000 Russian soldiers have been injured since December, according to Kirby.

(Also: Ukrainian attack on Russian people leaves four dead)

for his part, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov He stated that the figures “are absolutely fabricated.”

Washington can’t cite any kind of adequate figure, they don’t have

of these data

In a telephone press conference, revealed US intelligence data suggesting that Russia has suffered huge losses since his troops intensified their offensive in December to seize the city of Bakhmut.

According to Kirby, some 20,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since December, of which half were mercenaries of the Wagner Group and most had come out of Russian prisons.

(Also: Protests in Paraguay amid accusations by politicians of manual counting)

USA denounced months ago that Wagner is recruiting prisoners from Russian jails, including some who have serious illnesses or other health problems and who die at a higher rate on the battlefield.

In addition to those 20,000 deaths, 80,000 Russian soldiers have been injured since December, according to Kirby.

John Kirby recounts that the Russians took Bakhmut with a loss of 100,000 men: I think overall, as we said today, since December, in the fighting in the Donbass, especially around the small town of Bakhmut, the Russians suffered 100,000 casualties, from there are over 20,000… pic.twitter.com/baCZyzfMJt —Spriter (@Spriter99880) May 2, 2023

Russia denies the calculations made by the United States

The United States does not have accurate data on Russian casualties in Ukraine, and the figure of 100,000 between dead and wounded provided by Washingtonn was “invented,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said Tuesday.

“They are absolutely invented”, he stated in his daily telephone press conference.

(You can read: South Sudan announces that the Army and paramilitaries agree to a seven-day truce)

Peskov pointed out that “Washington cannot cite any type of adequate figure, they do not have these data and as such we must take” the statements of the White House spokesman, John Kirby.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov denied the calculations made by US intelligence.

(We recommend: ‘We have to agree on an achievable, measurable and evaluable ceasefire’: ELN)

The representative of the Russian Presidency pointed out that regarding the casualties “it is necessary to orient yourself only on the basis of the figures that are timely published by the Ministry of Defense of Russia.”



Meanwhile, the last time the Russian military command gave these figures was in December of last year, when reported 5,937 deaths.

The city of Bakhmut has become a strategic defense point for Ukraine. See also Continued deployment of Russian military units near the Ukrainian capital

The release of this US intelligence information comes after Sunday the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that only 94 soldiers had lost their lives.

(More news: These are the countries with the highest military spending in 2022)

Kirby refused to reveal how many Ukrainian soldiers have been injured or killed since December and recalled that the United States has never made those figures public, in an attempt to morally support Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are preparing to soon launch a counteroffensive to recapture parts of the country occupied by Russia.

EFE