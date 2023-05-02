Television | Succession star unloads straight words on hyperrich: ‘They think they’re better than others’

Connor Roy is the eldest son of the Succession media dynasty. During the four seasons of the series, among other things, Connor aspires to become the president of the United States.

Playing Connor Alan Ruck wouldn’t give his character high marks if this were a real person.

“Connor is a spoiled sociopath, just like the other Roys,” Ruck states in an interview via remote connection in London.

“Perhaps not as mean as some of his relatives, but still a guy who doesn’t have the slightest idea about the life of an ordinary person. There is a contradiction in playing such a person. The actor must understand the character to the best of his ability and without judging him.”

Ruck believes that in his presidential aspirations, Connor is only trying to impress his father, media mogul Logan Ryh.

“And on the other hand, you have to accept the fact: Connor is an idiot.”

There are special advantages to playing such a character, the actor adds. For example, the fact that it is easy to keep one’s personality separate from the role.

“When you play a terrible guy, you get to release all those sides of yourself during work hours and come home as a wonderful person,” Ruck says with a laugh.

“It’s therapeutic.”

Alan Ruck plays Connor Roy in Succession.

Succession the fourth season will be the last, and its tenth episode will be on HBO Max in Finland on May 29. The series was really appreciated and at the same time one of the most popular on HBO Max. Ruck notes that the ending is also a relief.

“It’s good to finish at the top. What if Succession watered down and became a joke?”

Main writer Jesse Armstrong has therefore made the right decision in Rucki’s opinion.

“Jesse already said at the beginning that the story is of a certain length, not endless. He talked about three, at most five seasons at the beginning.”

“ “For the past forty years, the rich and powerful have manipulated the game.”

Ruck is one of the most famous of the siblings in the series – if not by name, then by face. He made a prominent Hollywood role already in 1986 in a successful comedy Shift into neutral, Ferris as the hero’s best friend. Spin City -series Ruck played one of the main roles throughout its production period, the years 1996–2002.

According to Ruck Succession was an exceptional experience, and specifically the combination of drama and black humor was unique in tone.

“Everyone admired the quality of the Manuscripts. Then he comes to work with full enthusiasm. When the spirit of doing things is strong, no one can not give their all.”

According to Ruck, this is not the case at all in all productions.

“Wasn’t this the pinnacle of my career?”

Roy’s siblings Kendall Roy (Jeremy Stong), Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) and Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) are the main characters of Succession.

Succession is also a political series, although the focus is on Roy’s family level. In the series, observation turns into satire. The image of the super rich is grim.

Ruck describes Connor as a guy who has been privileged to try anything he can think of, always without real risks.

“I have a backstory for Connor, where maybe he went to business school to realize that this is bullshit and to art school to realize that he’s not talented. Then Connor just accepted the fact that he never has to work anyway.”

The status of people like Roy’s family has only increased in the real world. A smaller and smaller group of people owns an ever larger share of the world’s wealth.

“Over the past forty years, the game has been manipulated by the rich and powerful. A development in which prices do not fall even though productivity increases began Ronald Reagan time.”

Ruck doesn’t have enough appreciation for the hyper-rich.

“They think they are better than others and they think the world belongs to them. Other people are just resources for them,” says Ruck.

“Hard talk, but it was said.”

Succession head writer Jesse Armstrong was previously known as the creator of the British series. He was involved in the early 2000s Ride the pony -sketch series writing team and created a cult famous sitcom series Peep Show together by Sam Bain with.

A piece of politics As the author of the series, Armstrong rose to prominence internationally and was even nominated for an Oscar, because the film based on the series In the Loop even got attention in Hollywood. Around that time, Armstrong was writing a movie script Rupert Murdoch’s from the family. That subject changed years later Successioninto a series.

Succession the producers include influential comedy directors in Hollywood Adam McKay and actor Will Ferrell. They served as producers and Armstrong as a writer on the 2020 Hollywood film Downhillwhich was a remake By Ruben Östlund from directing Touristfrom the movie.