The Embassy of the United States in Colombia announced the resumption of one of the visa processes to which Colombians can apply.

Through its social networks, the American entity reported that applicants for the E visa type can now start with their application.

We tell you who can request this document and how to apply.

Who can access the E visa?

Starting in September, Colombians will be able to apply for this type of visa, especially for investors.

These visas are granted to countries that have trade and navigation treaties with the United Statesas is the case of Colombia.

There are two types of this type of visa: E1 and E2.

The first type may be requested by those seeking to establish substantial trade in qualified activities. Also those who have positions of executive, supervisor or employee with essential skills of a company

In the case of the E2, applicants must have plans to develop and direct operations in a company in the United States, in which the applicant has invested a substantial amount of money.

It also applies to those who go directly to a US company to work as a supervisor or employee with essential skills.

How to apply for a type E visa?

In principle, you must fill out a DS 16O type form. Remember that on the page of the Embassy of the United States there are instructions to fill it out. There are also videos that explain the step by step on the official page of the entity on Facebook.

The next thing will be to pay the fee of 315 dollars stipulated for that type of visa. That value is for each applicant, including dependents. The Embassy reminds us that to guarantee that family groups receive the same appointment dates, all members must be registered under the same payment pin.

Demand for visa applications to the United States is growing.

Then you must schedule the appointment to take pictures and fingerprints. That same day, the applicant must go to the embassy with all the documents that support the type E visa.

These include letters, administrative documents, proof of investments, support of essential skills, among others. Remember that the set of documents cannot exceed 125 pages.

If the applicant does not show up for the document delivery appointment or presents incomplete documentation or does not meet the requirements, the interview appointment will be canceled and the applicant will be forced to reschedule.

