The NATO country Romania is examining debris on its territory that could possibly come from a Russian drone.

Plaur – Debris from a suspected Russian drone may have been found in the NATO state of Romania. The Romanian army is currently examining the relevant parts, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense said in Bucharest on Wednesday (September 6). It is still unclear whether the initial suspicion will be confirmed, but the incident comes at a moment of extreme tension between NATO and Russia in the Ukraine war.

Ukraine War: Romania examines parts of suspected Russian drone

The site where the debris was found near the Romanian Danube village of Plaur is directly opposite the Ukrainian port of Izmail, which has been attacked by Russia several times in recent days. “We searched a very large area, including the area that was the subject of public debate, and I confirm that parts that could have come from a drone were found,” Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tîlvăr said on Wednesday, according to the local TV channel Antena 3 CNN.

On Tuesday, the Romanian Ministry of Defense and President Klaus Iohannis contradicted Ukrainian statements that drones from Russia had fallen on Romanian territory. The Romanian head of state later backtracked and added that it was “very likely” a Russian drone. If the suspicion is confirmed, “this would be a completely unacceptable situation and a serious violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Romania, a NATO state,” Iohannis said in Bucharest on Wednesday.

Suspicion of a Russian drone on NATO territory: This is how the alliance reacts

As a NATO member, Romania is protected by Article 5, which describes the so-called alliance case. This stipulates that an armed attack on one ally is regarded as an attack on all. In this case, Allianz undertakes to provide assistance. However, the alleged finding of a Russian drone on NATO territory does not automatically trigger the alliance case. For NATO, it’s more about prudent deliberation, which it demonstrated, for example, when the missile struck Poland last year. At that time the case had been carefully examined and was despite initial public uproar, concluded that the missile accidentally landed in Poland and probably from the Ukraine had been fired.

Regarding the current discovery of the suspected drone parts, Romania said it was on alert and in constant contact with NATO allies. “We are very well defended within NATO,” said the Romanian President. Details – such as the target of the alleged drone – were not initially known. A NATO spokesman said the alliance is still monitoring the situation very closely and staying in close contact with Romania. At the beginning of August, another incident caused a stir in NATO. had at that time two Belarusian helicopters violated Polish airspace.