US Elections | A white powder was mailed to the office of an Arizona gubernatorial candidate

The FBI is analyzing two envelopes in their lab.

of Arizona of the candidate for governor Kari Laken the office is told that a suspicious white powder was sent in the mail. Among other things, they tell about the case investigated by the police CNN and The Daily Beast.

According to a representative of Lake, the Republican candidate, the authorities have seized two envelopes, which have been sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s FBI laboratory for analysis.

Stateside congressional and state elections will be held on Tuesday, and in the run-up to the elections there have been concerns about the possibility of political violence in the country.

According to CNN, both Republican and Democratic representatives have received threats in Arizona.