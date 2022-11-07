Tuesday, November 8, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

US Elections | A white powder was mailed to the office of an Arizona gubernatorial candidate

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 7, 2022
in World Europe
0

The FBI is analyzing two envelopes in their lab.

of Arizona of the candidate for governor Kari Laken the office is told that a suspicious white powder was sent in the mail. Among other things, they tell about the case investigated by the police CNN and The Daily Beast.

According to a representative of Lake, the Republican candidate, the authorities have seized two envelopes, which have been sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s FBI laboratory for analysis.

Stateside congressional and state elections will be held on Tuesday, and in the run-up to the elections there have been concerns about the possibility of political violence in the country.

According to CNN, both Republican and Democratic representatives have received threats in Arizona.

#Elections #white #powder #mailed #office #Arizona #gubernatorial #candidate

See also  Acquisitions Heino's wholesale will go down in history, Valio will give the wholesale a new name
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Sebastián Villa and Johan Carbonero explode: they fight and are expelled

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.