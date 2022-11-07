Sebastián Villa and Johan Carbonero explode: they fight and are expelled

In a controversial game that had seven expulsions on the field of play, racing club defeated this Sunday by 1-2 to Boca Juniors with an agonizing goal in extra time by Carlos Alcaraz and won the Champions Trophy, the last title of the Argentine soccer season.

Blows and expulsions

The match ended two minutes before the end because Boca was left with six players in extra time after the expulsion of Darío Benedetto for an unsportsmanlike gesture against referee Facundo Tello. For Boca were expelled Alan Varela, the Colombians Sebastian Villa and Frank Fabra, the Peruvian Luis Advíncula and Benedetto. In addition, in the xeneize bench, referee Tello expelled coach Hugo Ibarra, Diego González and Peruvian Carlos Zambrano.

While the also Colombian Johan Carbonero and Carlos Alcaraz saw the red card in Racing, in a match played at the Estadio Único ‘La Pedrera’ in

Villa Mercedes, in the province of San Luis.

The Colombians Villas and Carbonero were involved in a fight that cost them the red card.

Xeneize took the lead with a goal from Norberto Briasco in the 18th minute, but four minutes later Matías Rojas equalized for Academia, which ended up winning the title with a goal from Carlos Alcaraz in the 118th minute.

The meeting between the two best teams of the year ended in scandal, as Alcaraz’s goal led to a pitched battle on the field of play. Boca, led by Hugo Ibarra, reached this instance for having won the two 2022 titles: first the Cup and then the League Tournament, both organized by the Professional Football League (LPF).

This was the second consecutive setback at the end of the year for Boca after being eliminated from the Copa Argentina after losing in the semifinals against Patronato de Paraná.

