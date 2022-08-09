Member of the US House of Representatives Marjorie Taylor Green on August 9 expressed outrage over the search in the house of former President Donald Trump and called for the impeachment of the current head of state, Joe Biden.

“We will not leave unanswered what is happening now! We are walking. <…> Impeach Biden!” she wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The basis was the investigation of the Department of Justice that the politician took official presidential documents to the Palm Beach estate.

Trump said the estate was “under siege, vandalized and occupied,” but did not say why the FBI raided. During the search, the politician was not at the estate. According to the American media, the investigative actions took a total of several hours, the TV channel notes. “360”.

Prior to this, the former US president confirmed that he agreed to return certain records to the archives, calling it “an ordinary and routine process.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called the United States a banana republic after a search of Trump’s estate. In support of his opinion, he said that the federal intelligence agencies are waging a political struggle against the rivals of the Democrats. At the same time, they are simply afraid to touch the son of the current US president, Hunter Biden, the Florida governor emphasized.

Mark Elias, head of the legal department at Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign headquarters, opined on Twitter that FBI searches of Trump’s home related to archival documents could become an obstacle if he decides to run for president of the United States in 2024.

He pointed out that, according to the laws of the United States, a person who hides, spoils, destroys documents, forges documents in his possession, should be deprived of the opportunity to hold positions in the United States.

As reported earlier in the day, almost half of US residents believe that a second term for President Joe Biden or a return to the Trump White House will not bring anything good to the country. Americans consider this turn of events to be the worst-case scenario.

Now the work of the current US leader is approved by only 38% of Americans, which is the lowest since his inauguration.

Both Biden and Trump have already announced their participation in the next presidential election in 2024.