The 20-year-old player has decided to leave Can Barça in search of minutes. His career was going to be stalled by the lack of opportunities that he was going to have this season thanks to the overbooking of midfielders at FC Barcelona. Gattuso (Valencia coach) estimated that he would be a much needed boost for the midfield position and convinced Nico that he would have many minutes his team this season given the shortage of troops existing in the che team.
The player explained his situation to Xavi, and although last year he had enough prominence for a player of his age (he played 27 games), the Tarrassa coach has perfectly understood his decision, but not everything was going to be like that of easy. Valencia asked Barcelona to let him arrive on loan, but Nico ends his contract in 2023, that is, he would end his loan at Valencia and would be a free agent. That is why Barcelona wants the player to renew before he heads to Mestalla. The only thing that remains to be finalized is the agreement between the clubs. Barcelona is happy with the departure of its young promise. They prioritize his future and they know that they will also open a gap in midfield.
Rayo Vallecano was also interested in taking over the player’s services but in the end it was Valencia who managed to win the game. He will become the third reinforcement of the ches this season and will be forced to return when his loan ends. Barcelona has said No to the purchase option.
#Nico #González #signs #Valencia #loan
Leave a Reply