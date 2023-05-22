The Pentagon spokesman denied reports on social networks about the explosion near the building of the department

US authorities deny reports of an explosion near the US Department of Defense. So the representative of the Pentagon reacted to a number of publications in social networks, which were accompanied by a picture allegedly taken near the building of the department, informs R.T.

Earlier, a lot of publications appeared on Twitter that talked about a powerful explosion near the Pentagon. Many of them were accompanied by the same shot with a large plume of black smoke.

However, there was no information about the incident in official sources and major media. Local residents wrote on social networks that there was no smoke near the Pentagon. Turkish TV channel TRT journalist Yunus Paksoy, who is in Washington, also published a shot from the American capital, which does not show any traces of the explosion. After examining the picture in detail, another journalist Nick Waters suggestedthat it could be generated by a neural network.