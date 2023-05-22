In the Belgorod region introduced the legal regime of the counter-terrorist operation

On the territory of the Belgorod region, the legal regime of the counter-terrorist operation (CTO) was introduced. This was announced on Monday, May 22, by the governor of the Russian border region Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram-channel.

“In order to ensure the safety of citizens in the Belgorod region, the legal regime of the counter-terrorist operation has been introduced today,” the statement said.

Gladkov explained that the CTO regime establishes a number of special measures and temporary restrictions – from checking the documents of citizens, ending with the suspension of hazardous industries and organizations that use explosives, radioactive, as well as chemically and biologically hazardous substances. Including in the region strengthen protection of public order and facilities that ensure the vital activity of the population and the functioning of transport.

On the morning of May 22, the Belgorod region was under fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for several hours. Later, Gladkov said that a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) had penetrated into the Belgorod region – the enemy was noticed on the territory of the Grayvoron district. The military, as well as the National Guard and the FSB, are involved in the liquidation.