La Plata (Argentina) (AFP) – Uruguay won the Under-20 World Cup for the first time in its history this Sunday, June 11, beating Italy 1-0 in the final, at the home of the senior world champion, Argentina.

Luciano Rodríguez led the Charrúas to glory by scoring the winning goal after 86 minutes, unleashing the euphoria of the sky-blue fans who filled the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in La Plata, some 60 kilometers from Buenos Aires.

The third time was the charm for La Celeste, who had lost in the 1997 and 2013 finals against Argentina and France, respectively, while Italy must continue to wait for their first crown.

The Celeste better than the Azzurra

Uruguay pressed more and better at the start of the game and warned their European rival that the intensity of the duel was going to be very high, up to the breath of the Uruguayans, who transformed the Diego Armando Maradona stadium into a celestial cauldron, in the cold night of La Plata.

Those led by Carmine Nunziata took note, betting on lowering the ball, touching and the duel entered a pool that Uruguay tried to break with the power of their attack, with Anderson Duarte as their banner, scoring in all the face-to-face duels on the way to the final, supported by a solid midfield led by captain Fabricio Díaz.

Crouched, the midfielder Cesare Casadei, whose pass belongs to Chelsea, tried to give the usual blow in this World Cup that has him as the main figure of Italy. But the lack of connection with the ’10’ Tommaso Baldazani was noticed and favored a Uruguay that went to halftime in zero with the feeling of having played half a step above their rival.

Head to glory

Forty-five minutes separated the two teams from lifting the first U-20 World Cup in their history, to exhibit it in showcases that add up to six absolute world titles (four from Italy and two from Uruguay).

The president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, followed the World Cup match that the soccer rector scheduled in Indonesia at the stadium before taking the headquarters to the Asian country and bringing the Cup to the land of the world champions in Qatar-2022.

Dissatisfied with a poor performance, the Italian coach moved the bench quickly, changing the attack with the hope of injecting energy into a weak offensive part.

Marcelo Broli, also looked for answers on the bench with half an hour to go, taking Duarte out to admit Andrés Ferrari.

With Uruguay in a hurry and Italy without ideas, the match sank into the tedium of a final with few emotions in the box. Until I arrive through the aerial game, as mandated by the history of Uruguayan football, the goal from Uruguay.

A corner kick, neglect of the Italian mark and a header, Rodríguez scored 1-0, VAR check involved and validation of the score minutes later unleashing madness in the stands.

The whistle that ended the match began the squad party on the field and in the stands, where the Uruguayan fans once again celebrated a title twelve years after being crowned champion with the senior team in the Copa América Argentina-2011.

Italy resigned itself to finishing the Cup with the illusion of being the generation that will return their country to glory, after years of major failures and with the confirmation that Cesare Casadei, chosen as the Ballon d’Or in Argentina-2023, is a rising star in the European team.

Following in the footsteps of Diego Forlán, Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani, Broli’s ‘gurises’ (boys) returned Uruguay to the front pages, following in the footsteps of a generation that awakened the mystique of La Celeste with fourth place in the World Cup in South Africa -2010 and the Copa América in Argentina.

With just 3.5 million inhabitants, Uruguay once again shines in international football. One of which he is a great protagonist as the top winner of the Copa América, with 15 titles, together with Argentina, as well as his two World Cups, in both cases in majors, his two gold medals in the Olympic Games, plus the world laurel he won this Sunday for the first time with the Sub-20.

