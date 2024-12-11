

12/11/2024



Updated at 8:30 p.m.





The Minister of Culture, Ernest Urtasunis back in the spotlight. After being questioned about his absence at the reopening of Notre Dame to attend the circus, some statements about the poet Miguel Hernández have created a stir on social networks.

Urtasun intervened this Tuesday in an event tribute to Miguel Hernández (1910-1942) at the Ateneo de Madrid and later shared some images and words about the event on his X account. In this post, the minister affirms that the poet was murdered by the Franco regime, which provoked the reaction of some users, who were quick to correct him: “He died of tuberculosis.”

«Miguel Hernández was a poet of the people and for the people whose verses are part of the common culture that makes up the identity of our country. After the annulment of his trial by the Government, today we pay tribute to who He was murdered for transmitting his ideas», expressed the Minister of Culture.

Miguel Hernández was a poet of the people and for the people whose verses are part of the common culture that makes up the identity of our country. After the annulment of his trial by the Government, today we pay tribute to someone who was murdered for transmitting his ideas. pic.twitter.com/P56L7ruwWQ — Ernest Urtasun (@ernesturtasun) December 10, 2024

The poet took an active part in the Spanish Civil War and when it ended he tried to escape the country, but he was detained on the border with Portugal. Since then he went through different prisons and was sentenced to death, although it was commuted to 30 years in prison. He did not fulfill it, since on March 28, 1942 he died in prison in Alicante.









Hernández suffered from a serious lung condition for which he underwent emergency surgery a few months before he died. However, It was tuberculosis that caused his death..