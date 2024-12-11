The first incidents in the messaging application were reported around 7:00 p.m.

Updated at 8:32 p.m.





The WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook applications, properties of the multinational Meta, have suffered a worldwide drop in this Wednesday afternoon.

Regarding WhatsApp, the first incidents were recorded minutes before 7:00 p.m. Among the complaints that have mainly been reported, according to the ‘Downdetector’ portal, is the inability to send messages to contacts, although the fall seems not to have affected all users in the same way.

«We are aware of some problems accessing WhatsApp. We are actively working to find a solution and starting to see that the majority of people are returning to normal,” they have assured from the application in a message on the social network X.

We’re aware of some issues accessing WhatsApp. We’re actively working on a solution and starting to see a return to normal for most people. We expect things to be back to normal shortly. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) December 11, 2024

Likewise, both Facebook and Instagram have also recorded drops in their service and in access to the applications themselves.