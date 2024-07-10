Palworld has become one of the biggest phenomena of the year. This title caught the attention for its designs very similar to the pocket creatures of Pokémon. While it is true that this title is no longer as popular as it was at the beginning of the year, it is still a fairly important property, one that will expand beyond video games thanks to a new alliance with Sony.

Through a new statement, Pocketpair, the developers, have revealed a partnership with Sony, through their companies Sony Music Entertainment and Aniplex, with the aim of “accelerating multifaceted global development,” and expand Palworld’s popularity beyond video games. All of this now under the name Palworld Entertainment. Here’s what was said:

“Palworld Entertainment will be responsible for developing the reach of the IP and expanding the commercial effort, including global licensing and merchandising activities associated with ‘Palworld’ outside of the game. This will begin with the development of exclusive merchandise based on the game. […] with more detailed information to follow.”

Although there was no talk of a version of Palworld for the PlayStation 5, Last month a series of hints were made that pointed to a launch of this title on the Sony consoleSo it seems like it’s only a matter of time before we see these gun-toting creatures on a new platform.

Let us remember that Palworld It became a huge success with more than 25 million downloads since its launch at the beginning of the year.and all of this in a beta version. Part of this is due to its arrival on Xbox Game Pass, as well as the support that the Microsoft division has given to Pocketpair, so it is somewhat ironic that the developers chose to join forces with Sony to expand the reach of their property.

We just have to see what the future will be like. Palworld, which seems to want to be the next Pokémon, not only in terms of designs, but also in its worldwide popularity.. On related topics, the developers of this title accuse Tencent of plagiarism. Similarly, Palworld has not received a single complaint from Nintendo.

Author’s Note:

It will be interesting to see how it turns out. Palworld is gaining worldwide popularity. However, it is important to mention that the developers should focus on finishing the game first. This title is still in beta, and it seems that there is still a long way to go before version 1.0 is available.

