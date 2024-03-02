The strange research of the Anti-Mafia financier on politicians (and others)

Not only Guido Crosetto, but also Adolfo Urso, Francesco Lollobrigida and even Marta Fascina. These are some of the names that would have been victims of an affair being investigated by the Perugia Prosecutor's Office, which has launched an investigation into the lieutenant of the Guardia di Finanza, Pasquale Striano, for abusive access to the computer records of confidential databases.

“In Striano they are contested a total of approximately 800 accesses carried out from 2020 onwards. It still remains to be clarified what the objective of this vast espionage activity was”, writes Corriere della Sera, which mentions among other names the undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council Giovanbattista Fazzolari, the vice president of the Chamber Fabio Rampelli and the former Northern League undersecretary Claudio Durigon.

Again according to Corriere della Sera, “the names of at least two Forza Italia exponents also appear in the list: the governor of Calabria, just elected deputy secretary of the party, Roberto OcchiutoAnd Marta Fascina, deputy and last companion of Silvio Berlusconi. But there are also the names of the former prime minister, former secretary of the Democratic Party and founder of Italia viva Matteo Renzi; of the former parliamentarian (now in prison) Denis Verdini; of the former president of the Chamber Irene Pivetti”.

And many others, including the entrepreneur-publisher Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone in a long list “for a total of approximately 800 disputed accesses to Striano, carried out from 2020 onwards. It still remains to be clarified what the objective of this vast activity carried out while the financier was in service at the National Anti-Mafia Directorate was”.